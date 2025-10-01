DLF’s Rajiv Singh tops real estate wealth charts at ₹1.21 lakh crore in M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025

DLF’s Rajiv Singh & family topped the real estate rankings in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 with a wealth of ₹1.21 lakh crore, followed by Lodha Group’s Mangal Prabhat Lodha & family at ₹93,750 crore. K Raheja Corp’s Chandru Raheja & family stood third with ₹49,360 crore, while Oberoi Realty’s Vikas Oberoi ranked fourth at ₹42,960 crore. M3M’s Basant Bansal & family rounded off the top five with ₹41,140 crore. The real estate sector, a major avenue for wealth creation, contributed ₹8.72 lakh crore, as per the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 (Representational photo) (Pixabay)

The real estate sector, regarded as one of the avenues of wealth creation, reaffirmed its strength in the list, contributing ₹8.72 lakh crore ($95.7 billion) in wealth. A total of 99 industry leaders featured this year, up from 91 in 2024, according to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025.

“Real estate, long regarded as one of the most trusted avenues of wealth creation, has reaffirmed its dynamism in this year’s list. The sector has emerged as one of the most vibrant contributors, with 99 leaders making their mark, including 23 debutants entering the ranks for the first time. Collectively, the sector has added an impressive ₹8.72 lakh crore ($ 95.7 billion) in wealth. Significantly, representation has grown from 91 entrants in 2024 to 99 in 2025, underscoring real estate’s resilience and expanding role in shaping India’s future,” said Payal Kanodia, Promoter M3M India, chairperson and trustee, M3M Foundation.

The Hurun Institute released the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 on October 1, detailing the country’s wealthiest individuals across industries including pharmaceuticals, entertainment, real estate and more.



Pharmaceuticals topped the list with 137 individuals, led by Cyrus S Poonawalla & family. Industrial Products followed with 132 entrants, with Ramesh Kunhikannan as the richest representative. Chemicals & Petrochemicals ranked third with 125 individuals, headed by Sri Prakash Lohia, while Software & Services came fourth with 110 entrants, represented by Roshni Nadar Malhotra & family. Real Estate secured the fifth spot with 99 entrants, led by Rajiv Singh & family.

The Rich List showed that Shah Rukh Khan has officially entered the billionaire club, topping the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 for Bollywood stars with a staggering wealth of ₹12,490 crore. His fortune is bolstered by his investments, which includes the Red Chillies Entertainment production house and VFX studio, and several cricket teams.

The actor also has an expansive global real estate portfolio. SRK’s iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat, located in Bandra, is valued at over ₹200 crore. In addition, he owns luxury properties including an apartment on Park Lane in London, a villa in Beverly Hills, a farmhouse in Alibaug, as well as residences in Delhi, Dubai, and a vacation retreat in England.