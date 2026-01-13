Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh enjoy cosy dinner date at New York restaurant; chef reveals what couple ordered

The picture, shared by chef Mayank Istwal on Instagram, showed Deepika and Ranveer twinning in black. The couple enjoyed a cosy dinner date at New York’s Michelin-star restaurant, Musaafer. Sharing the picture, Mayank wrote, “It was a pleasure to host @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh. Amazing humans!” When a fan asked the chef if Deepika and Ranveer ordered his famous dal makhani, he replied in the affirmative, revealing that the couple relished Indian delicacies in New York.

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh flew to New York to ring in the New Year and returned to India on January 11. Several videos and photos of the couple enjoying their time together and posing with fans have surfaced online. One of the pictures showed the couple posing with the chef of a restaurant after a cosy date in New York.

The picture quickly went viral on the internet, with many fans believing the couple was on a food tour in New York. One comment read, “These guys seem to be on a food tour in NYC.” Another wrote, “DP is glowing.” A third commented, “The Dhurandhar couple.”

Earlier, the couple also visited chef Vikas Khanna’s restaurant, Bungalow, in New York, where they celebrated the success of Dhurandhar by enjoying modak. Deepika also made her first modak under chef Vikas’s guidance.

About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s upcoming work Deepika is all set to feature alongside Shah Rukh Khan in King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Bachchan and Arshad Warsi, among others. The film is currently under production and is expected to be released this year. She also has Atlee’s AA22xA6 in the pipeline. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film stars Allu Arjun in the lead role and is scheduled to release in theatres in 2027.

Ranveer, on the other hand, is currently enjoying the success of Dhurandhar. The spy action thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, became the highest-grossing Bollywood film, collecting ₹857 crore at the Indian box office and ₹1,296 crore worldwide. The actor is now awaiting the release of the film’s sequel, which is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.