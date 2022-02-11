Deepika Padukone recalls getting stuck in 2005 Mumbai floods, walking in waist-deep water: ‘I couldn’t go back home’

Deepika Padukone recalled the Mumbai floods of 2005 and how she was stuck. She said that she could not go back to her aunt’s house in Andheri, where she was living at the time, and walked in waist-deep water to stay at a friend’s place.

On July 26, 2005, Mumbai experienced torrential rain, which paralysed the city. Thousands of homes were destroyed and many even lost their lives.

In an interview with Mashable India, Deepika revealed that she was trapped in the floods and unable to return home. “I got stuck in the floods. In 2005, I was studying in an acting school in Juhu. When we came out of class, we found out that the whole Khar and Santacruz area was completely submerged. Me and my friends walked in waist-deep water. I lived in Andheri and I couldn’t go back home because that whole area was flooded,” she said.

“My friends were kind enough to offer me to stay the night because they lived close by. Having said that, I think it took us two or three hours just to go from Ajivasan to Linking Road (around 1.5 kilometres). We were all holding on to the divider and walking. Obviously, it was scary because there could have been live wires or manholes,” she added.

Deepika has just seen the release of Gehraiyaan, a drama exploring the complexities of modern relationships, directed by Shakun Batra. She plays a yoga instructor with a traumatic past who begins an affair with her cousin’s fiance. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, with Rajat Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah in supporting roles.

Also see: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kiss on the beach in his new post, fan jokes ‘caption was written by Shashi Tharoor’

Up next, Deepika will be seen in Pathan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Her upcoming films also include Project-K, a remake of The Intern, and Fighter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON