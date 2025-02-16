Dhanush's look from Tere Ishk Mein leaks online as he shoots in Delhi; videos show him running through a college. Watch

Actor Dhanush is currently shooting for his upcoming Hindi film, Tere Ishk Mein, with director Aanand L Rai in Delhi. Several pictures and videos of the actor running through Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) have surfaced on social media. (Also Read: Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam trailer: Dhanush directs a ‘usual’ love story with a twist. Watch) Pictures and videos of Dhanush shooting for Tere Ishk Mein in Delhi are circulating on social media.

Dhanush shoots in Delhi

Pictures and videos shot by students on campus as Dhanush shot for the film found their way online. One of the pictures shows him running through a crowd as the extras standing near him look at him. Numerous fans circulated the picture on X (formerly Twitter), writing ‘no de-ageing needed’ for the 41-year-old actor to play a college student.

Another video seemingly shot by a student calls it a ‘fan girl moment’ to spot Dhanush on the SRCC campus. The video is a collage of various moments, including one of the actor exiting his caravan. A portion of the video also shows him getting ready to run as the director calls action. The art direction in the leaked videos hints at the scene being set during college elections, with his character Shankar Gurrukkal hinted to be a student leader.

About Tere Ishk Mein

Aanand and Dhanush have previously worked together on the 2013 film Raanjhanaa and the 2021 film Atrangi Re. Addressing thematic similarities between Raanjhanaa and Tere Ishk Mein, Aanand told PTI, “It is from the world of Raanjhanaa, but is it Raanjhanaa 2? No, it is not. When I say the world of Raanjhanaa, I’m talking from the maker's perspective, that I’m spending on the emotions which were there in Raanjhanaa.”

He also said, “Similarly, both are tragedies, both have anger and rage. Love stories are layered, it is not a straight man-woman thing. That’s why I say it is from the world of Raanjhanaa as it has got both. But both are different stories.” Kriti Sanon plays Mukti in the film which will hit screens sometime this year.

Apart from this film, Dhanush is also shooting for Kubera with Sekhar Kammula in Telugu and his directorial Idly Kadai in Tamil, apart from a yet-to-be-titled film with Rajkumar Periyasamy.