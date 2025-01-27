Dia Mirza urges Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to address air pollution in Mumbai: ‘Appeal to you as a mother'

Dia’s plea to the CM

On Monday, the actor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to urge the Chief Minister to take swift action to bring the issue under control. She also shared that air pollution can have a grave impact on public health, especially children.

Tagging the official account of Maharashtra CM, Dia wrote, “Sir, @Dev_Fadnavis, the levels of #AirPollution in Mumbai and Maharashtra is continuing to cause irreversible damage to lungs and health of our children”.

“I appeal to you as a mother to please address this matter with the empathy and urgency of a parent (folded hand emoji),” she added.

Along with the note, the actor also shared a map of Mumbai which showed the AQIs of different locations.

Dia Mirza's followers echoed her sentiments, urging people to take collective responsibility and step up efforts to combat Mumbai's worsening air quality, emphasising that individual actions can collectively spark meaningful change.

“It’s too bad this year. I have had a throat infection and cough cold for 20 out of 27 days this month so far. The dust doesn’t settle here for some reason,” wrote one user, with another adding, “It's a national emergency that nobody wants to take responsibility for. Awakened leadership is not just nationwide missing but a global concern now”.

“Keep Speaking Dia As You Always Do!They Are Not In Vain! But In Gain,” one commented.

More about Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza is passionate about the environment and has long championed environmental causes. The actor had a zero-waste wedding to Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. They share a son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi together. She also hosts informative sessions about environmental issues on Instagram.

She made her acting debut with Govind Menon's Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein. She later acted in films like Dum, Tehzeeb, Tumsa Nahin Dekha, Parineeta, Dus, Fight Club – Members Only, Alag, Lage Raho Munnabhai, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Sanju, Thappad and Bheed.

Most recently, she was seen in Anubhav Sinha's thriller series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. The show also featured Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Arvind Swamy, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Aditya Srivastava, Patralekha, Amrita Puri, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajiv Thakur and others in pivotal roles.