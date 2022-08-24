Dia Mirza recalls ‘hard’ childbirth: ‘Wasn’t even allowed to hold my son for two-and-a-half months after he was born'

Dia Mirza gave birth to son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi in May 2021. The actor recalled her delivery and said it was ‘life-threatening’ for both her and her child. In a recent interview, Dia also spoke about not being able to hold Avyaan after his birth. She said for two-and-a-half months after he was born, she was not allowed to do so as he was born pre-maturely, and had to undergo surgery. Read more: Dia Mirza shares Instagram post on staying strong after niece's death, celebs send love and hugs

On February 15, 2021, Dia tied the knot with Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Three months after sharing the news of her pregnancy on social media, Dia took to Instagram in July 2021 to announce the birth of her first child. The actor posted a close-up shot of her newborn son's hand in her own, with a heartfelt message, an excerpt of which read, “Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU…”

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Dia not only opened up about the complications in her pregnancy and childbirth, but also how difficult it was for her as new mother, who was not even allowed to hold her baby. “It was really hard. I got sick, I had an appendix surgery which had to be done while I was pregnant, in my fifth month. That must have led to some kind of bacterial infection spreading in the body. My placenta was hemorrhaging and the doctor said I have to pull your baby out otherwise I would have gone into sepsis. It was life-threatening for both of us and within 36 hours of birth, the baby had to go through surgery… And then three and a half months after he was born, he had to go through a second surgery. He was in the NICU right through that time. I wasn’t even allowed to hold him till two and a half months had passed after he was born,” Dia said.

Dia also opened up about Avyaan’s condition at the time of his birth, saying he was ‘fragile’, and she could meet him ‘only twice a week’. “He was so tiny and so fragile and it was Covid-19 times so there were all kinds of other conditions and regulations I had to follow. I was allowed to see my baby only twice a week. So it was very hard but through it all, I always believed that he would not leave me and he would fight and survive,” Dia said.

Dia was last seen in filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. The film featured Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The actor will soon be seen in Tarun Dudeja's Dhak Dhak. It also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. Dia will also be reuniting with Anubhav in his upcoming film Bheed, which is slated to release later this year.

