Do Aur Do Pyaar box office collection day 1: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi’s rom-com makes 50 lakh

Do Aur Do Pyaar box office collection day 1: Filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta’s Do Aur Do Pyaar, starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy was released on Friday. As per sacnilk.com, the film earned half a crore at the box office on day 1, according to rough data. (Also Read: Do Aur Do Pyaar review: Vidya Balan is the soul of this mushy, messy tale that’s complex and relatable at the same time) Do Aur Do Pyaar box office collection day 1: Sendhil Ramamurthy, Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz in a still from the film.

Do Aur Do Pyaar box office numbers

According to the industry tracker, Do Aur Do Pyaar earned approximately ₹50 lakh at the box office. The film’s release coincided with Cinema Lovers Day, where many theatres offered a buy one get one offer on tickets. The film, which received good reviews, is expected to perform well at the box office, according to the website.

However, it witnessed a poor overall occupancy of 9.10% on Friday. With 244 shows in Mumbai, the film showed a 13% occupancy, with 323 shows in Delhi-NCR, it showed 7% occupancy. The highest occupancy was recorded in Chennai at 28%, with only seven shows.

The film released alongside Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2), but also had last week’s releases - Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan to compete with. It remains to be seen if business will pick up come weekend.

About Do Aur Do Pyaar

Kavya Ganeshan (Vidya) and Anirudh Bannerjee (Pratik) have been married for 12 years, after three years of dating. Both are having an extra-marital affair, and looking for the perfect moment to come clean to each other. Kavya is building dreams with a hot photographer called Vikram (Sendhil) while Anirudh had found love in Nora aka Rosie (Ileana), who gets pregnant with his child eventually. And instead of confessing the truth, Kavya and Anirudh end up reigniting their romance.

The review by Hindustan Times reads, “Do Aur do Pyaar isn’t just a satirical take on modern-day couples and their relationships, neither it’s a frivolous rom-com that never delves into real issues. It’s a far mature, and somewhat bold tale that expresses and explores the rawness of relationships, keeping the humour element at the core. Watch it for some easy breezy and endearing performances, and storytelling that’s simple yet so impactful.”

Upcoming work

Vidya will soon star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Karthik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee. Pratik has Phule, Dedh Bigha Zameen, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? and Dhoom Dhaam lined up.