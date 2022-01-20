Esha Deol hilariously explains her ‘biker chick to bahu’ expression in wedding throwback, leaves fans in splits

Esha Deol's Throwback Thursday post arrived in the form of a wedding memory. Esha zeroed in on a black and white photo from her wedding and added a funny caption to it, explaining her expression.

The photo shows Esha sitting at the mandap with her hands covering her face as she appears to be shocked or overwhelmed. “OMG ! I’m a ‘bahu’ (daughter-in-law) now. PS - that expression - when you go from biker chick to bahu," she wrote.

Actor Smriti Khanna reacted to Esha's post and called her ‘a pretty bahu.’ The caption also cracked up Esha's Instafam, who posted ROFL emojis and comments such as: “Hahaha... looking damm pretty" and what expression!” One fan added: “So funny.”

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani tied the knot in June 2012, and celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary last year. The couple is parents to daughters Radhya and Miraya. On their wedding anniversary, Esha dedicated a post to her husband and wrote: “For keeps for eternity… I do… love you #happyweddinganniversary #thankyouforthewishes #thankyoufortheblessings.”

Earlier this month, Esha celebrated Pongal at home by preparing the traditional dish for her family members, glimpses of which she shared on her Instagram. “As the country celebrates the harvest festivals of Sakranti, Pongal, Bihu and Uttarayan. I always make pongal at home for my family (a tradition I learnt from my grandmother) sweet pongal is a favourite with my kids and we all love screaming together ‘polgalo pongal’ as it’s being cooked," she captioned her video.

Esha is Hema Malini and Dharmendra's elder daughter. They are also parents to Ahana Deol. Esha made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with the movie Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. She has featured in films such as Yuva, Shaadi No 1, Ankahee and Just Married, among others.

