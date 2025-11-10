Fans can’t stop praising Shah Rukh Khan after his respectful gesture toward a woman police officer

It is often the subtle, human gestures that remind people why Shah Rukh Khan is so deeply loved by his fans, rather than the grand ones. A photograph from his 60th birthday celebrations is being shared for that very reason. In it, Shah Rukh is seen posing with Mumbai Police officers and a young girl, with his hand gently holding the woman officer's hand as they pose for the camera. Shah Rukh Khan poses for a picture with police officers on his birthday, November 2.

The picture spread across social media platforms within hours, with fans calling it “pure class” and “the King of Hearts being himself.” Despite being surrounded by flashing cameras, Shah Rukh remains present enough to make everyone around him feel comfortable.

Check it out here:

Birthday celebrations fit for Bollywood royalty

The sweet moment came during the celebrations of Shah Rukh's 60th birthday on November 2. The Mumbai Police had cordoned off a one-kilometre stretch around Mannat for crowd control, but the actor had other plans.

He made a surprise appearance at Balgandharv Rang Mandir in Bandra, where a special fan event was held. Around 500 lucky fans with golden and purple passes filled the auditorium, waiting for the moment he walked in. Dressed in a white jacket over a black tee, Shah Rukh entered to loud cheers. When he stretched his arms in his iconic pose, the hall shook with chants of “Shah Rukh! Shah Rukh!”

What followed was part fanfare, part nostalgia. He danced to Zinda Banda, cut a three-tier cake shaped like film reels, and spoke openly about life, movies and gratitude. Talking about Chak De! India, he said, “This sport is very important to me... This film was my tribute to my father.”

From Mannat to millions of hearts

Shah Rukh also teased his upcoming film “King” with Siddharth Anand and said, “We understand each other better now as actor and director, so the process has been really fun.”

He even mentioned working on son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, sharing, “Had so much fun making Bads. (I) was grateful to Salman, Aamir, everyone for their cameos.”

Before wrapping up, Shah Rukh addressed the fans who had waited for hours just to see him. “What makes me feel wanted and loved is when I come and meet you guys,” he said.

“Whether I meet you on the streets, outside Mannat, or at an event like this, it makes me happy because I know you’re happy meeting me - and that makes me happy," he added.

He signed off the night with a trademark selfie from the stage, a wave from his car and that smile fans have followed for over three decades.

FAQs

Why is Shah Rukh Khan’s photo with a police officer going viral?

Fans were touched by his respectful gesture of holding a woman officer’s hand during a group photo.

When did Shah Rukh Khan turn 60?

Shah Rukh celebrated his 60th birthday on November 2 in Mumbai.

Where did the birthday event take place?

A special fan event was held at Balgandharv Rang Mandir in Bandra.