Fans deepfake Alia Bhatt's face in Wamiqa Gabbi's video

After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, and Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt is the latest celebrity whose video has been deepfaked. Recently, an Instagram user, Unfixface, shared a post in which Alia Bhatt's face was added to Wamiqa Gabbi's video. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif speaks fluent French in edited video; fans are shocked: 'Deepfakes are getting scary') (L) Alia Bhatt in the edited video; Wamiqa Gabbi in post she shared on Instagram.

Alia's face edited on Wamiqa's video

In the video, the actor was seen in a red saree and matching blouse. It was shared with the caption, "Aliabhatt off screen." Reacting to the post, a person asked, "Is this legal?? You are using Alia's face." A comment read, "This is the actual video of Wamiqa Gabi. They replaced it with Alia's face using AI."

Original video featured Wamiqa

Wamiqa had shared the video featuring herself on her Instagram a few days ago. She wrote, "Your Premiqa is indeed a Chamkila fan." She also added Amar Singh Chamila's song Pehle Lalkare Naal Main Dar Gai as the background song.

About Wamiqa

Wamiqa is known for her roles in films including VD18, Kali Jotta and 83. She will be next seen in a film alongside Varun Dhawan. Directed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees, the movie is titled Baby John. Keerthy Suresh also stars in the film. However, the release of Baby John has been postponed from its original date of May 31, with the new release date yet to be confirmed. The production team aims to reschedule the premiere for sometime in June or July of 2024, as per news agency ANI.

Alia's films

Alia will be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra, which she has co-produced along with Karan Johar. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. Alia is also set to take the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year.

Alia attended Met Gala

The actor is currently in New York, where she attended the 2024 Met Gala in a floral saree by fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Her couture saree, crafted by 163 artisans, paid homage to the official dress code for the 2024 Met Gala -- The Garden of Time. It featured extensive hand embroidery with silk floss, beads, sequins, semi-precious stones and fringed with glass beads. The hand-crafted blouse was studded with emeralds, Basra pearls, tourmalines, and multi-coloured sapphires, according to the designer's official Instagram page.