Farah Khan calls trolls obsessed with Suhana Khan, Taimur Ali Khan's pictures 'hypocrites'

Farah Khan has said that trolls who criticise the film industry for relying on nepotism are actually 'hypocrites' because they're the ones obsessed with pictures of star kids like Suhana Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

In an appearance on Arbaaz Khan's talk show Pinch, Farah Khan said that her son has instructed her to take his permission before posting his pictures on social media.

She said, "Chalo mere toh itne nahi hain (Granted, my kids aren't obsessed over), but think of Taimur and all the children... And these are the same guys who are obsessed with them. They talk about nepotism, but all you want to see are pictures of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, or of Kareena's son. You don't want to see pictures of any normal person. So this hypocrisy of these trollers, I don't take it that seriously because they are hypocrites."

Suhana Khan, who is poised to join the film industry as an actor, has over two million followers on Instagram, and has been a paparazzi favourite since she was a child. Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan, meanwhile, made the conscious decision to keep their younger son Jehangir Ali Khan's face hidden from the public, following the media scrutiny that followed the birth of their first son, Taimur.

Of late they've been more relaxed about Jeh being photographed by the paparazzi, and Kareena has even shared pictures of the toddler on social media. But there was a point, Saif said previously, that he had to request photographers to not permanently hang around outside their house, because the neighbours began complaining. Saif said in a press statement, “I did not initiate any police complaint against the photographers. Kareena and I live in a respectful residential area and are a part of the larger community, thereby we do also have a responsibility to emotionally support our neighbours when they feel a disturbance to them is being caused and to be fair, their sentiments are understandable.”