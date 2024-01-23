Fighter advance booking: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone film sells over 1 lakh tickets for day 1, earns 3.6 cr already

Fighter advance booking: Hrithik Roshan is all set for his first release of 2024 and it looks promising for him. As per the latest estimates on Sacnilk.com, the film has earned ₹3.66 crore so far from its advance bookings for day 1. Fighter will be released on January 25. Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone film earns ₹2.9 crore for day 1 already Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter will release on January 25, a day before Republic Day.

Fighter advance booking report

Per the portal, a total of 1,13,110 tickets have been sold for the opening day across India. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi are leading with a maximum number of advance bookings in all formats.

Fighter ticket sale worldwide

Meanwhile, Fighter has also recorded impressive numbers with its advance bookings in the US and Canada. At the international ticket window, Fighter has crossed $300K, and is likely to cross Hrithik's previous records set by films like Vikram Vedha and War.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Fighter overseas advance booking: Best in USA/Canada. Pre-sales has crossed $300K. Will comfortably overtake Hrithik Roshan’s recent openings Vikram Vedha ($370K) and War ($311K) in the advance booking stage only…"

About Fighter

A Siddharth Anand directorial, Fighter brings Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan together for the first time. It is Deepika's third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and 2023's blockbuster Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. On the other hand, Hrithik and Siddharth have previously collaborated on films like Bang Bang (2014) with Katrina Kaif and the 2019 action film War with Tiger Shroff.

Besides Deepika and Hrithik, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. Backed by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the film will be released on Republic Day Eve.

Fighter is said to be a tribute to the sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces. The story is about a new elite unit, Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley.

