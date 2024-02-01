Fighter box office collection day 7: Hrithik Roshan's film earns 140.35 crore in India during opening week

Fighter box office collection day 7: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film makes no recovery on its seventh day since releasing on January 25, and continues to fall further at the domestic box office. As per early estimates on Sacnilk.com, the film earned around ₹6.35 crore nett in India on Wednesday, which is ₹1.15 crore less than what the film had earned on Tuesday, when it collected ₹7.5 crore nett. Also read: Fighter worldwide box office collection day 6 Fighter box office collection day 7: The Siddharth Anand film stars Hrithik Roshan.

Fighter box office report

Going by the portal, the total earning of Fighter now stands at ₹140.35 crore nett in India in the opening week. The film saw an overall occupancy of 11.89 percent on Wednesday.

The film had a promising opening and earned ₹118.5 crore in its opening weekend. However, on Monday, the film unexpectedly registered a single-figure collection of ₹8 crore and went on to fall further with each day. However, the film is going better at the international box office.

Fighter in India vs abroad

The upsetting box office performance of Fighter has left film trade insiders worried about the film industry. Taran Adarsh tweeted recently, "FIGHTER’ shocks India, rocks overseas… The underperformance of Fighter has sent shock waves within the industry… Imagine, the film ticks all the boxes - right from star names and director’s credentials to tremendous critical acclaim and positive audience feedback… Yet, the dwindling numbers in #India are a complete shocker.”

He added, "To face a setback at the very start of the year is indeed worrisome. Having said that, while the numbers are witnessing a downward trend in #India, the biz in key international markets continue to be strong, *even on weekdays… Markets like #USA, Canada, Australia and NZ (New Zealand) are still holding fort, even after an excellent weekend. How does one explain this paradox?"

Fighter

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand. It stars Hrithik and Deepika Padukone alongside Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film was released a day before Republic Day 2024. It received mixed to positive reviews from fans and critics.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON