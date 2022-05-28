Gauri Khan praises Manish Malhotra for making her look 'so slim', says Maheep Kapoor 'firing me even while posing'

Gauri Khan, interior designer and wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, has praised fashion designer Manish Malhotra for making her look ‘slim’. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gauri also shared that her friend Maheep Kapoor fired her 'even while posing' for pictures. In the photo, Gauri posed in a shimmery golden outfit and matching heels, which she wore to filmmaker Karan Johar's birthday bash on Wednesday. (Also Read | Gauri Khan calls Mannat her dream project, says Shah Rukh Khan had ‘huge say in design’ of his Mumbai office)

In the first picture she posted on Instagram, Gauri sat on a bar stool as she posed sideways for the camera. She faced the lens in the second photo. Gauri gave another pose in the last picture. She captioned the post, "Wow !!! You’ve made me look so slim" and tagged Manish Malhotra.

Reacting to the post, Manish dropped red heart emojis and Maheep added fire, heart eyes and heart emojis. Ananya Panday wrote, "Love it." Namrata Shirodkar and Shanaya Kapoor posted heart eyes emojis. Malaika Arora commented, "Awesome G."

On her Instagram Stories, Gauri also shared a clip in which she seemingly tried to hold Maheep's hand as they posed for the photos at Karan's birthday venue. As Maheep quickly turned and told her something, Gauri made a face, laughed and looked at her.

Gauri and Maheep then posed for the paparazzi. Sharing the clip, Gauri wrote, "@maheepkapoor firing me even while posing.." The song Tumse Milke Dil Ka from Shah Rukh's film Main Hoon Na (2004) played in the background. Re-posting Gauri's story on her Instagram, Maheep added a laughing emoji.

Karan celebrated his 50th birthday at his Mumbai studio, YRF Studios. Several Bollywood stars attended the party, including Gauri, Maheep, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Kha, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor among others.

Recently, Madhuri on Instagram shared a picture also featuring her husband Dr Shriram Nene, Shah Rukh, Gauri and Salman. Madhuri captioned the post, "So much to talk about, right?"

