Genelia D'Souza posts video of fall she suffered during skating session: 'Sometimes you got to fall before you fly'
- Genelia D'Souza posted a video of a fall she suffered while learning how to skate to celebrate Women's Day. She believed that it was important to talk about our failures, not just our successes.
Genelia D'Souza is unafraid of facing failures. On the occasion of International Women's Day, the actor chose to celebrate her failures. She posted a video about the injury she suffered while learning to skate.
Sharing the video, Genelia wrote: "My Recovery Pawri Story. A few weeks ago I decided to learn skating because I thought I could be inspirational and great company to my kids.. I envisioned putting out a really cool video on the gram once I learned it..."
"Alas!!!! But I thought I should put this out in any way, because the gram is always about success stories but how about the times we fall?? “sometimes you got to fall before you fly” I hope I find it in my heart to rise despite my fall but what’s important is I TRIED and I will try n try till I succeed ( hopefully with no more falls) Happy Women’s Day all you beautiful women," she added.
The video showed Genelia, in skating gear, taking off from a point in a room. A voiceover has a man instructing her. As she moves, she speeds up and after a short distance, falls backward when her left arm bearing the brunt of the fall.
Her fans were obviously concerned. One user wrote: "Ohhh gosh ... speedy recoveries & healing energies for u." Another said: "That’s so inspirational! I had a similar story with skiing but we get up and keep trying! happy women’s day!"
Her colleagues also wrote in. Karanvir Bohra said: "Awwww.... Pleas take care." Actor Tara Sharma Saluja, "Aw hope your arm is better soon."
Actor Ashish Chowdhry said: "Howwwww?? Madddd you are Geeyuuu... Pls take care ya.. Meanwhile I’m making a plan to make you feel better this weeekend..."
Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. On Valentine's Day, she had posted a sweet picture of the two of them and had written: "I Love You @riteishd I’ll celebrate you every single day because you are all mine to love, hug, irritate and grow old with #happyvalentinesday."
They married in 2012 and have two boys together - Riaan and Rahyl. On February 3, they celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. Sharing a post, she had written: “Dearest Forever, Grow old along with me, I promise the best is yet to come. Happy Anniversary @riteishd Just to let you know I Love being my Husband’s wife. #since2002.”
