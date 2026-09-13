Hanuman Ansh missed the Oscar submission deadline for India. Here’s why

Hanuman Ansh has turned into a surprise box office success, holding its ground despite competition from films like Mirzapur The Movie, Haiwaan and Toxic. The film has steadily picked up through strong word of mouth and continues to attract audiences in theatres. However, Hanuman Ansh will not be India's official Oscar entry this year. Producer Namrata Singh has now explained why the team missed the submission deadline. Despite its impressive run, Hanuman Ansh will not be India's official Oscar entry this year. Producer Namrata Singh has now explained why the team missed the submission deadline.

Why Hanuman Ansh missed the Oscar deadline Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Singh was asked if Hanuman Ansh would be dubbed in languages apart from Telugu. She simply said, “No." The producer then opened up about why the film was not submitted for consideration as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars. According to her, the team was not aware of the submission process and ended up missing the deadline.

“We have only dubbed it in Telugu. I am just not getting the time (laughs)! We missed the Oscar submission deadline [for consideration as India’s official entry for Best International Feature Film] yesterday (September 7), as it was the last day. We got calls from a thousand people about why didn't we submit the film. But we didn’t know about it. We are busy with too many things. Also, we are a really small team," the producer said.

For now, the team is focusing on taking the film to audiences in more languages. Singh said the Telugu version was completed first, with work on other languages still underway. They are also looking at making the film more accessible to viewers with different needs. “First, we have done dubbing for Telugu and then work on the rest of the languages. We are also working on accessibility so that people of different abilities can see the film," Namrata further continued.