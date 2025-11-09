Haq box office collection day 3: Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi film ends 1st weekend with 8 crore

Haq box office collection day 3: Suparn S Varma’s Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Haq was released in theatres this Friday. The film, based on the Shah Bano Begum case, has seen a surge in collections as the weekend progressed. Here’s how much it collected in its first weekend. Haq box office collection day 3: Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in a still from the film.

Haq box office collection in first weekend

According to trade website Sacnilk, Haq collected an estimated ₹3.51 crore net in India on Sunday, taking its first weekend domestic total to ₹ 8.61 crore, showing a further spike in collection. The film had an opening of ₹1.75 crore, and with a 91% spike on Saturday, it brought in ₹3.35 crore.

The film earned ₹5.1 crore net in India and ₹7.50 crore worldwide in its first two days of release. Sunday also saw improved occupancy, with Haq showing a 19.35% occupancy rate on Saturday and 23.36% on Sunday. It remains to be seen how the film sustains during the week.

About Haq

Haq dramatises the events surrounding the landmark Mohd Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum case. It is based on Jigna Vora’s book, Bano: Bharat Ki Beti. The film explores the legal battle that began in 1978 after Shah Bano was divorced by her lawyer husband, Abbas. Her case reached the Supreme Court in 1985 with a five-judge Constitution bench ruling that Muslim women are also entitled to maintenance under the law.

Yami took to her X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday in reaction to the praise the film has received. She wrote, “The power of ‘Word of mouth’. No foul-play or any gimmicks. Straight from our hearts to the audience. Even from trade & media perspective, I feel a lot of positivity that they want a film like ‘ HAQ’ to be a success. It’s a rarity & I shall cherish this moment for life.”

Yami plays Shah Bano in the film while Emraan plays Abbas. Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Husain, Aseem Hattangady and Vartika Singh play key roles.