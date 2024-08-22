Hema Malini gets uncomfortable as woman tries to hold her for pics, fans say people need to understand boundaries

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini recently attended an event and posed with several people for the paparazzi. Several pictures and videos of the actor from the event emerged on social media platforms. For the event, Hema was seen in an olive green and golden saree. (Also Read | Nakuul Mehta slams Hema Malini for her weight comment on Vinesh Phogat post her disqualification from Paris Olympics) Hema Malini attended an event recently.

Hema gets uncomfortable

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Hema was seen standing next to singer Anup Jalota and a woman. As they got ready to pose for the cameras, the woman tried to hold Hema on her waist. A seemingly uncomfortable and upset Hema quickly pushed her hand away. A man also pulled her away from Hema.

Internet reacts to Hema's gesture to woman

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "She’s absolutely right. No one should touch or vice versa without your consent or familiarity." A person wrote, "Nothing wrong here. Even I wouldn’t like a stranger putting her hand on my shoulder. People need to understand boundaries and personal space." "Touching someone can be annoying," a comment read.

"I understand that people can get uncomfortable when a stranger touches them, but the lady seemed too excited. Poor her! Maybe she had been dreaming of this day for so long. Sometimes innocence can be annoying, but at the end of the day, she is just a fan who is trying to take a picture with her favorite actress," commented an Instagram user.

About Hema's political, film career

Recently, Hema took oath as the Member of Parliament for Mathura for the third time in a row. She won the Mathura constituency in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections by defeating Congress' Mukesh Dhangar by a huge margin of 2,93,407 votes.

Hema made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam. She first acted in a lead role in Sapno Ka Saudagar (1968). The actor went on to feature in numerous Hindi films, such as Seeta Aur Geeta, Amir Garib, Dharmatma, Sholay, Dream Girl, The Burning Train, Baghban, and Aarakshan. She was last seen in Shimla Mirchi (2020), a romantic drama film directed by Ramesh Sippy.