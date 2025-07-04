Hrithik as Ram, Amitabh as Dashrath: Years before Ranbir Kapoor-Yash film, this mega Ramayana was planned, yet shelved

Before Om Raut’s Adipurush or Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana, there was an ambitious plan to bring the epic to life on the big screen. While Prabhas’s portrayal of Lord Rama in Adipurush faced significant criticism and failed at the box office, fans have high expectations from Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's adaptation. However, not many know that even before these films, Ramayana was planned for the big screen with stars like Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan. Before Nitesh Tiwari, another filmmaker wanted to make Ramayana with Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Sanjay Khan wanted to make Ramayana

Back in 2008, filmmaker and actor Sanjay Khan envisioned a modern adaptation of the Ramayana, with a reported budget of ₹50 crore. Known for directing successful mythological and historical TV series like Jai Hanuman, Jai Mahabharat, The Sword of Tipu Sultan, and The Great Maratha, Sanjay Khan was deeply passionate about bringing the epic to the silver screen.

According to a 2008 report in Mumbai Mirror, the film was titled The Legend of Rama and was to be co-scripted by Sanjay Khan and UK-based author Farrukh Dhondy. The proposed cast included his then son-in-law Hrithik Roshan as Lord Rama, his son Zayed Khan as Lakshman, and Amitabh Bachchan as King Dashrath.

Zayed Khan confirmed Sanjay Khan making Ramayana

In an interview with Subhash K Jha for Mumbai Mirror in 2008, Zayed Khan confirmed the film, saying, “Yes, my father is indeed making the Ramayan. It’s called The Legend of Rama. He has been planning this film for the last three years and looking for a perfect actor to play Ram. And who but Hrithik could be the perfect choice for the role?”

Co-writer Farrukh Dhondy added, “It’s Ramayan in modern format, and the script is ready. This means it will be the Ramayan in The Lord Of The Rings genre. The screenplay has the motion, motivation and movement of a Shakespearean play. When you do a Mahabharat, Ramayan or any other scripture, the danger is it just becomes—‘the Gods did this, the Gods did that,’ because the Gods can do anything they like. That’s why you are taught in writing school never to include Gods in your creativity. I’m trying to rationalise the ways of the Gods. Hrithik is the perfect Ram, and Zayed the perfect Laxman.”

Despite the vision and planning, the project was ultimately shelved and never went into production.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

The makers recently unveiled a striking first glimpse of Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana. What caught the audience's attention was not only the character designs but also the high-quality VFX and the powerful background score composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The teaser has drawn comparisons to Adipurush, with many viewers calling it far superior.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film is set to release in two parts—one during Diwali 2026 and the second during Diwali 2027.