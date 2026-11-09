Hrithik Roshan becomes first Indian actor to attend LACMA Art Film Gala, rubs shoulders with Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Nicole Kidman

The annual invite-only charity event honoured filmmaker Denis Villeneuve , best known for directing Dune, and artist Vija Celmins for their contributions to filmmaking and the arts.

Hrithik looked stunning in a custom tuxedo from Italian luxury fashion brand Brunello Cucinelli, known for its philosophy of quiet luxury and humanistic capitalism, according to a press release.

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan made a stylish appearance at the LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) Art Film Gala in Los Angeles, joining an illustrious gathering of Hollywood actors, filmmakers, artists and global cultural icons at the 15th edition of the event.

All about the LACMA Art Film Gala The gala brings together prominent personalities from the worlds of cinema, art, fashion, business and philanthropy, with its guest list featuring Hollywood stars, international artists and influential entrepreneurs.

Hrithik's presence marked a notable moment for Indian representation at the prestigious cultural gathering, as he became the first mainstream Indian actor to attend.

Held on the evening of November 7, the annual gala, backed by luxury fashion house Gucci, celebrates the intersection of art, film and culture. The event was co-chaired by Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and entrepreneur and cultural tastemaker Eva Chow, as per the press release.

Hrithik was hosted at the gala by Kavita Gupta, an Indian-origin producer, venture capitalist and member of the International Emmy Board, who has been championing Indian talent on the international stage.