Inside peek of the stunning home designed by Imran Khan in the middle of nature. See pics

Actor Imran Khan took to Instagram on Saturday to share a peek of the new home he’s building in the middle of nature. He also wrote a lengthy note detailing the home’s design, building around the streams and greenery near it. (Also Read: Imran Khan finally opens up about the reason why he separated from Avantika: ‘I was dealing with all of this baggage…’) Imran Khan's new home is built into nature.

Imran Khan builds a house

Imran took to Instagram to share pictures of a beautiful house under construction and flanked by nature. He shared numerous pictures of the house in various stages of construction, writing about how the architecture and other design elements came together. He joked about how he has played an architect on-screen but isn’t an expert in real life. Imran also underlined how the idea wasn’t to build a massive villa but a home that takes cues from the landscape surrounding it.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He wrote, “I chose the site because it was unique. Uneven, flanked by two seasonal streams, backed right up against the base of a cliff... and facing the sunset. I knew right away that the landscape had to dictate the design of the house,” adding, “The intention was not to build a lavish vacation villa, rather to make something that takes it cues from the landscape. The house isn't meant to be the view, it's a shelter from which to admire the view.”

Imran also shared how the sunrise, sunset, the foliage around the house, all played a part in the house’s design. He wrote, “I spent the first year going to the site at various times to watch the sunrise and sunset, the flow of the streams when it rains, and the changing foliage through the seasons. This gave me a holistic base from which I could revise and rework my sketches”

A unique approach

The actor shared how they decided to forgo the usual construction materials for something unique, adding, “After consulting with my contractor and a structural engineer, I decided to forego concrete slab construction, and instead follow the classic method used to build the houses in the surrounding villages; Stone plinth for the base, single storey brick walls, steel roof beams, and pre-fabricated insulated roofing sheets. That's it.”

What’s more, Imran claims it cost him less than the pre-made villas he has seen, writing, “It took a while, and it's a bit uneven around the edges... but it was a joyous process. And ultimately, it cost me less than you would pay for one of the pre-made villas that I keep seeing advertised throughout the area. I wonder where the markup goes.”

Imran's relationships

Imran recently gave numerous interviews though he’s yet to announce his comeback. He separated from Avantika, with whom he shares a daughter, Imara, in 2019. He is currently dating Lekha Washington.