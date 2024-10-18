Menu Explore
Inside Radhika Merchant's birthday bash with Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, MS Dhoni, Orry. Watch

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Oct 18, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and other celebs also attended Radhika Merchant's birthday party recently.

Radhika Merchant celebrated her birthday on October 16 with her loved ones, including her husband Anant Ambani and several Indian celebrities. Internet personality Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, and others shared pictures and videos of the swanky do on social media. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra steps aside at event to click pictures with little fans, wins over the internet: ‘She is a sweetheart’)

Several Bollywood celebrities and personalities attended Radhika Merchant's birthday.
Several Bollywood celebrities and personalities attended Radhika Merchant's birthday.

Radhika Merchant’s birthday

In a video posted by Orry on Instagram with the caption, “Everyone so mean to me,” Radhika and Anant can be seen chatting to Ranveer Singh and MS Dhoni. Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan can also be seen at the table.

In another video from her birthday celebrations, Radhika cuts a cake and feeds it to Anant, father-in-law Mukesh Ambani, and other family members as the guests cheer. Nita Ambani looks happy, dancing to the music as Akash Ambani joins them too.

Other pictures show Orry posing for pictures in his trademark style with Radhika, Janhvi Kapoor, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta, Dhoni, Ananya, Suhana, Ranveer, Khushi and others.

About Radhika Merchant

Radhika is the youngest daughter of the CEO of Encore Healthcare, Viren Merchant, and Anant’s wife. She married him in a star-studded affair on July 12. The couple’s wedding was much talked-about not just due to the budget, but also the pre-wedding festivities that saw them celebrate the union at Jamnagar and later on a cruise.

Radhika opted for a halter-neck top and skirt for her birthday celebrations. Orry also posted a video of Radhika from before her wedding on Instagram, wishing her on her birthday. He wrote, “The pre wedding you dint see, hbd. @radhika161094 and the sweet little souls @seva.sadan.society.” He also posted a clip from the pre-wedding which saw Katy Perry interact with Radhika after performing for them at a private concert.

