Internet cannot stop laughing as stray dog stops, chases Veer Pahariya's 3.8 crore Aston Martin on Mumbai road. Watch

Actor Veer Pahariya was out and about in style earlier this week in Mumbai as he took his red Aston Martin DB 11 sports car for a spin. The actor was at the wheel himself when he was spotted by onlookers, many of whom clicked pictures and made videos. One such video has now surfaced online, but the star attraction here isn't Veer or the car but a stray dog who seems to have some unknown enmity with the vehicle. (Also read: Veer Pahariya thanks trolls for boosting his online engagement, getting him work: 'Troll even more so that I earn money') Veer Pahariya was driving his red Aston Martin in Mumbai recently.

Veer Pahariya's car stopped by dog

The video, posted by multiple people on Twitter (X) and Instagram, shows Veer Pahariya in his red Aston Martin stopping at a red light. As the signal turns green and the traffic moves, Veer also tries to drive his car, but a stray dog stops him in his path. As the actor tries to move past the dog, the animal barks at the car and chases him. The video shows Veer calmly ignoring the dog and focusing on the road instead. The Aston Martin DB11 is priced around ₹3.80 crore on road in Mumbai.

The video was shared on X with the caption: "Lekin Vo Kutta Q Piche Pad Gaya (Why did the dog run after him)." In another post on the platform, a Twitter user quipped, "Democratic dog hai, usse matlab nahi cab hai ya sports car. Chase karega (It's a democratic dog, it doesn't care if it's a cab or a sports car. It will chase)." Many others were left amused at how the dog chose to target just Veer's car at the signal while ignoring all other vehicles.

Veer Pahariya's Bollywood career

Veer Pahariya, 30, is an actor who made his debut with Sky Force, the aerial actioner that was released in theatres earlier this year. The film also starred Akshay Kumar, alongside Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan. Veer and Sara had been in a relationship for sometime before the film had been shot. During the promotions, the actor stated that it wasn't awkward working with an ex. Sky Force was a commercial success grossing ₹182 crore.