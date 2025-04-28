Jacqueline Fernandez approached for docu-series on Sukesh Chandrashekhar by 'OTT giant': Report

A new report has claimed that a documentary series on conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is in the works at an 'OTT giant'. The makers are reportedly trying to rope in actor Jacqueline Fernandez for it, given her alleged proximity to Sukesh's crimes. The conman claims that Jacqueline is his girlfriend and continues to send her gifts, writing to her from inside the prison. (Also read: Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifts Jacqueline Fernandez a customised private jet on Valentine’s Day: ‘Making it fully legal’) Sukesh Chandrashekhar, an alleged conman, has been behind bars since 2015, facing charges of a massive multi-crore fraud.

Jacqueline approached for series on Sukesh

According to a report in Mid-Day, a source in the know said, “She is the only star who can speak firsthand about what really went down. Her candour could make or break the storytelling. They are mapping out a narrative that’s part psychological thriller and part a societal case study. Their plan is to juxtapose Sukesh’s courtroom drama with his alleged methods like wiretapping, high-end bribes, and shadowy real estate deals.”

Has Jacqueline accepted, though? The report says that the actor is “weighing the opportunity” but is cautious about “how her narrative will be framed”. She has not yet said yes to the makers of the docu-series.

The report adds that the makers are targeting to go on floors by mid-2026 after extensive research all year. The entire pre-production is being monitored by legal teams due to 'complex clearances and ongoing court cases'.

Jacqueline and Sukesh's connect

During the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation into his alleged crimes, a connection to Jacqueline Fernandez emerged. Sukesh has claimed that he is dating the actor. A few pictures of the two together also emerged online following the claims. However, Jacqueline has denied Sukesh's claims, alleging that he deceived her into believing he was a legitimate businessman. Furthermore, she has accused Sukesh of using intimidatory tactics to threaten her, leaving her shaken and disturbed.