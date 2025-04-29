Jaideep Ahlawat's ‘Deepika Padukone would steal Bhansali’s next script' remark angers fans: ‘Trying to be mainstream’

Jaideep Ahlawat says Deepika would steal Bhansali's next script

When Nikita Dutta failed to answer what Deepika could be accused of stealing, Jaideep replied, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next script. Before it goes to someone else.” Nikita burst into laughter and responded, “Only you have the guts to say this!”

A Reddit user shared the video on the platform, sparking a mixed response. While some appreciated Jaideep’s cheeky comment, others felt he wouldn’t say the same about ‘nepo kids’. One comment read, “Cheeky Jaideep! But I don’t think DP needs to steal SLB’s script.” Another said, “It’s easy to say such things about Deepika, Kangana, Priyanka — because they know no one’s coming at them with pitchforks. But they’ll never say such things about nepo kids, because they know how badly it could affect their networking with industry biggies.” Another user wrote, “Jaideep’s trying to be mainstream.” One more added, “That’ll be Alia. But they don’t have the courage to go after Nepos.”

Deepika Padukone has worked in three films directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali — Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. All three proved to be blockbusters, earning ₹218.07 crore, ₹362.00 crore, and ₹585 crore worldwide, respectively.

Deepika and Jaideep's recent and upcoming work

Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, which also featured Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles. She is yet to announce her next project.

Jaideep was most recently seen in the Netflix film Jewel Thief, alongside Kunal Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Nikita Dutta. He will next be seen in Raj & DK’s hit series The Family Man Season 3, which stars Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyamani, and others, and is scheduled for release on Prime Video in October this year.