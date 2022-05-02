Janhvi Kapoor kisses baby sister Khushi Kapoor in this throwback pic: 'Miss giving you squeezies and huggies'. See pic

On Sunday, actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a throwback picture of herself with sister Khushi Kapoor on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, a toddler Janhvi was seen giving a peck on baby Khushi's cheek. Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak and Khushi is currently gearing up for her debut with Zoya Akhtar's next. Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor shares cute moment with sister Khushi Kapoor in new picture, fans call them 'sibling goals'

Sharing the throwback photo, Janhvi wrote, “Miss giving you squeezies and huggies." She also added a crying girl gif, with the words, “I Miss You."

Janhvi Kapoor shares throwback pic with Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi and Khushi, daughters of late actor Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, often share pictures with each other on their Instagram handles. Jahnvi had shared a black and white picture with Khushi in March, and captioned it, "kissie kissie with my baby." The picture showed the actor holding Khushi's hands while pouting at each other. She also recently shared a picture with Khushi from their short getaway to Ooty, Karnataka, but did not reveal her face.

Khushi will be seen next in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's Netflix live-action musical, The Archies. Apart from Khushi, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda will also mark their debut with the project. Though there hasn't been any official announcement from the producers, reports claim that Suhana will be seen playing Veronica Lodge, while Khushi will feature as Betty Cooper. Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan ends all secrecy around Agastya Nanda's debut with The Archies, confirms it on Twitter

Janhvi will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry, the Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. The film is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar in 2022. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Dostana 2 with Laksh Lalwani, and is also working on Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkumar Rao. also has Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal in the pipeline. The film will also star Varun Dhawan.

