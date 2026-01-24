Janhvi Kapoor reacts to filmmaker's video about ‘preaching’ artistic freedom yet ‘shaming’ spiritual people
A filmmaker by the name Natashja Rathore posted a video on her Instagram about how she believes ‘liberals’ mock people for their ‘spiritual leanings’.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor reacted to a video by writer and documentary filmmaker Natashja Rathore in which she proclaims that ‘liberals’ preach artistic freedom and yet ‘shame’ any spiritual leanings. In the video, the filmmaker proclaims that numerous artists spent a large chunk of their lives as ‘closet Sanatanis’ and calls out those who have ‘intimidated’ them.
Janhvi Kapoor reacts to video on artistic freedom and spirituality
The video by Natashja is captioned, “You don’t get to preach artistic freedom and shame spiritual seeking in the same breath. That’s not ideology. That’s intimidation.” In the video, she says, “In our circles, everything gets politicised. Knowledge gets reduced to ideology. Silence gets called ignorance. Devotion gets framed as danger. And the irony is this, that the same people who speak endlessly about freedom of expression, have created one of the most rigid moral gatekeeping systems that I have ever seen.”
Natasjha also claimed in the video that artists in India have spent a chunk of their lives being ‘closet Sanatanis’, adding, “Art has always belonged to the sacred. Theatre was born in ritual. Music was born in devotion. Dance was prayer before it was performance. And sharing our profound spiritual knowledge is not propaganda.” She also stated, “There is no path more liberal than Sanatana Dharma,” in her video. Janhvi commented under the video with raised hand emojis in agreement with her take.
Recent work
Janhvi starred in numerous films in 2025. Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, which co-starred Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, saw her play Sudha Bharti. The film recently failed to bag an Oscar nomination after being shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category. It premiered at the Un Certain Regard section of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.
She also starred in Param Sundari and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Janhvi is now shooting for Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi with Ram Charan, her second Telugu film after Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1. The film will be released in theatres on March 27.
