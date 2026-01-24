Janhvi Kapoor reacts to filmmaker's video about ‘preaching’ artistic freedom yet ‘shaming’ spiritual people

Actor Janhvi Kapoor reacted to a video by writer and documentary filmmaker Natashja Rathore in which she proclaims that ‘liberals’ preach artistic freedom and yet ‘shame’ any spiritual leanings. In the video, the filmmaker proclaims that numerous artists spent a large chunk of their lives as ‘closet Sanatanis’ and calls out those who have ‘intimidated’ them.

Janhvi Kapoor reacts to video on artistic freedom and spirituality

The video by Natashja is captioned, “You don’t get to preach artistic freedom and shame spiritual seeking in the same breath. That’s not ideology. That’s intimidation.” In the video, she says, “In our circles, everything gets politicised. Knowledge gets reduced to ideology. Silence gets called ignorance. Devotion gets framed as danger. And the irony is this, that the same people who speak endlessly about freedom of expression, have created one of the most rigid moral gatekeeping systems that I have ever seen.”