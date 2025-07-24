Janhvi Kapoor reacts to Thane assault video of a man dragging clinic receptionist by hair: ‘Shame on us’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has reacted to a viral video of a man allegedly assaulting a female receptionist at a private hospital in Maharashtra after she refused to let him walk into the doctor's office without an appointment. The actor slammed the incident, saying such behaviour should be condemned “more aggressively”. Janhvi Kapoor calls the Thane assault case a shameful incident.

What do we know about the video

A purported video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the man, identified as Gokul Jha, running towards the 25-year-old receptionist and kicking her at a private hospital in Kalyan. Though others present at the scene try to pull him away, he continues to drag and pull the woman by her hair, thrashing her onto the ground.

HT.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of this video. A police official said that based on the woman's complaint, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assault, using obscene language, and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Later, newly surfaced footage indicated the receptionist hit Jha’s sister-in-law moments before the assault. However, HT.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of this video.

Janhvi Kapoor reacts

Janhvi took to Instagram to strongly condemn the incident and demand stricter consequences for those responsible.

Reposting a post on the incident, the actor wrote, “This man needs to be in jail. Why does anyone think this behaviour is ok? What makes him think he can raise his hand at someone like this? What kind of upbringing convinces you to go through with these actions without any remorse, guilt or sense of humanity?

“How do you live with yourself after knowing this is how your brain operates? What a shame. And shame on us for not punishing and condoning such behaviour more aggressively. Nothing excuses this,” she added.

Police detained his brother Ranjit and other family members who were at the hospital during the incident. The receptionist sustained serious injuries and is receiving treatment at a Dombivli hospital. On Wednesday, the Kalyan District and Sessions Court sent Jha to two days of police custody.

Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Janhvi has had her hands full with work. Her upcoming film Homebound, which also stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, will be screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival 2025. The Neeraj Ghaywan film also travelled to the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where it received a 9-minute standing ovation.

Homebound revolves around two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.

Janhvi will be also seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the romantic comedy Param Sundari, set against the vibrant backdrop of Kerala. She also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan. The film, which was earlier supposed to be released in September 2025, will now hit the theatres on October 2.