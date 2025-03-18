Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya slams troll for casteist remark: ‘Only thing untouchable is your thinking’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, slammed a troll who commented on his caste on one of his old posts. He took to his Instagram stories to call out the troll for leaving the comment, pointing out the need for the troll to educate themselves and not be so ignorant. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor shares furious post on ‘appalling’ Vadodara accident: ‘Sick to my stomach’) A troll commented under a bunch of pictures Shikhar Pahariya posted with Janhvi Kapoor.

Shikhar Pahariya responds to troll

On Diwali last year, Shikhar posted some adorable pictures of him and Janhvi with some pets on his Instagram feed. A troll recently commented under the post, “Lekin tu toh Dalit hai (But, you're a Dalit).” Shikhar clapped back at the comment by posting it on his Instagram stories and writing, “It's honestly pathetic that in 2025, there are still people like you with such a small, backward mindset.”

He also pointed out that India’s strength lies in its diversity and inclusivity, adding, “Diwali is a festival of light, progress, and unity, concepts that are clearly beyond your limited intellect. India's strength has always been in its diversity and inclusivity, something you clearly fail to grasp. Maybe instead of spreading ignorance, you should focus on educating yourself because right now, the only thing truly 'untouchable' here is your level of thinking.”

A screengrab of Shikhar Pahariya's Instagram stories.

In November last year, Shikhar put up pictures wishing fans a Happy Diwali and writing, “May the arrival of Lord Ram bring a year of light and prosperity, may good reign over evil and may we have the strength and wisdom to always pick the path of righteousness - blessed are those who have the ability to help, uplift and protect those who need it.”

Who is Shikhar Pahariya?

For the unversed, Shikhar is the grandson of former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. His mother, Smruti Shinde, is an actor, and his elder brother, Veer Pahariya, recently debuted in Bollywood with Sky Force. The film also starred Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan.

While Shikhar and Janhvi have never explicitly addressed that they’re dating, they often attend events together. Last seen in Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR, Janhvi is currently shooting for RC 16 with Ram Charan, Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan.