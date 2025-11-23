Jeh turns bodyguard for dad Saif Ali Khan, blocks paparazzi from clicking him; fans call him ‘Kareena Kapoor pro max'

In a city where celebrity sightings are almost routine, it’s the smallest, most unguarded moments that end up stealing hearts. Recently, Saif Ali Khan stepped out for a casual shopping trip in Bandra with his sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. However, as the paparazzi gathered around them, Jeh’s playful protectiveness toward his father became the unexpected highlight of the day Jeh wins hearts as he stops paparazzi from clicking his dad Saif Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan's son, Jeh, turns protective of him

A video surfaced on the internet showing Saif Ali Khan heading to his car after shopping with his kids. Saif opted for casuals for the outing, while Taimur and Jeh were seen wearing football jerseys. While Taimur calmly made his way to the car, Jeh was seen running ahead of his father with his arms wide open, guarding him from the paparazzi.

After hopping into the front seat next to his father, he placed his little hands over the mirror and repeatedly wagged his finger at the paparazzi, clearly signalling them to stop taking photos or videos.

Fans couldn't stop gushing over Jeh's sweet way of protecting his father. One of the comments read, "Small kid teaching paps about consent." Another commented, "He is too cute to handle." Another wrote, "This is so cute. God bless the kid." Some fans also felt that he is Kareena Kapoor's copy, saying, "The little kid is Kareena Kapoor pro max." Another commented, "He is Kareena's Jab We Met version." Another called him, "Bebo 2.0."

Saif Ali Khan's upcoming work

Saif is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, Haiwaan. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film reunites him and Akshay Kumar after 17 years. While Saif plays the protagonist, Akshay plays the antagonist. A source close to the production told HT City, “Akshay and Saif have always enjoyed working with each other and admired each other’s work. The moment they read the script, they knew they were on board." The film is scheduled for a 2026 release.