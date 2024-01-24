Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on Nishant Pitti relationship rumours after Ram Mandir pics: 'I am dating someone else'

Kangana Ranaut's recent pictures with EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti from Ayodhya grabbed attention. After the two posed together during the Ram Mandir consecration, speculations about their alleged relationship made news. On Wednesday, Kangana reacted to a news article about the same and requested the media to not 'embarrass' her by linking her 'to a new man every day'. She also clarified Nishant Pitti was 'happily married'. Also read: Kangana Ranaut smiles as she holds hands with a man outside Mumbai salon Kangana Ranaut requests media to stop linking her to new men every day. She was seen with Nishant Pitti in Ayodhya.

'Please don't spread misinformation'

Kangana further revealed she was dating 'someone else' and would share more details at 'the right time'. She wrote along with a screenshot of a news article about her and Nishant Pitti on Instagram Stories, “My humble request to the media, please don't spread misinformation, Nishant Pitti is happily married and I am dating someone else. Wait for the right time. Please don't embarrass us, it is not nice to link a young woman to a new man every day just because they clicked pictures together. Please don't do this.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Kangana Ranaut with her hairstylist, who was mistaken as her boyfriend.

Kangana was recently spotted with a foreigner

Earlier this month, Kangana Ranaut was seen with a mystery man outside a salon in Mumbai, leading to dating speculations. She had opened up about the dating rumours after photos of her walking hand-in-hand with him were shared on paparazzi and fan pages.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote about the man, who turned out to be her 'hairstylist', “I am getting a lot of calls and messages about the mystery man I often hangout with outside a salon." She added, "Whole filmy/Bollywood media is salivating and coming up with all kinds if erotic fantasies, well a man and a woman walking together on a street can be many possibilities, not just sexual, they can be colleagues, siblings, work friends and at times, simply a wonderful courteous hairstylist with a friendly client of many years.”

Kangana will soon be seen in the upcoming period film Emergency, in which she will be portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Emergency marks her first solo directorial. The film will be out in June 2024.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place