Kangana Ranaut posts note about soldier’s ‘young, beautiful widow’: ‘Nothing more cruel than love’

Actor turned politician Kangana Ranaut was moved by Captain Anshuman Singh's widow Smriti Singh receiving his Kirti Chakra posthumously. She shared an emotional picture from the ceremony, along with a heartwarming note about the cruelty of love. Also read: Captain Anshuman Singh's widow Smriti Singh receives Kirti Chakra. How Army veterans reacted | Video Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to share her views.

The actor turned politician took to Instagram Stories to share the touching moment captured during the Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-1) held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The picture is of Anshuman Singh’s young widow and mother receiving the gallantry award.

Sharing the image, Kangana wrote, “Many soldiers who gave their life for the nation were awarded yesterday, people are in tears to see very young dainty and exceptionally beautiful widow of officer Anshuman Singh from Purvanchal”.

“She is still hopelessly in love with her husband says with tears rolling her face that she will die a painful death with brass in her chest, her clips are stab in my heart, love is not easy, the paradox is nothing is more cruel than love,” she ended.

Captain Anshuman Singh honoured

On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Kirti Chakra (posthumously) upon Captain Anshuman Singh for his courageous actions that saved the life of a fellow army personnel during a fire incident. Captain Anshuman Singh, a doctor with the Army Medical Corps, 26th Battalion, the Punjab Regiment, was awarded for exhibiting “exceptional bravery and resolve to rescue many people in a major fire incident". Kirti Chakra is India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award.

In July 2023, a short circuit sparked a fire in an Indian Army ammunition dump at Siachen around 3am. Captain Anushman Singh bravely rescued individuals trapped inside a fibre-glass hut near the dump as it ignited. He also endeavoured to retrieve essential medicines from a nearby medical investigation shelter threatened by the fire. Tragically, he sustained severe burns in the process and passed away shortly afterward.