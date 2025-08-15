Kangana Ranaut says PM Narendra Modi is the biggest feminist in the world: ‘Aise anginat kaam kiye hain’

Actor and BJP MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut has called PM Narendra Modi as the world's biggest feminist. Kangana shared that ever since the PM has come to power, he has been working tirelessly for the causes of women without ever showing off. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut says most male actors in Bollywood are ‘badtameez’: Heroine ko neecha dikhana, sideline karna…) Kangana Ranaut shared why she considers PM Narendra Modi to be the world's biggest feminist.

What Kangana said about PM Narendra Modi

Kangana was in conversation with Hauterrfly where she said, “Modi ji se bada feminist mujhe nahi lagta is world mein koi hain! Ek toh wo jaise hi pehle aaye yaha jo samasya hain toilet ki, sabse pehle aake hi unhone wo banwaye… toh logo ne kaha ki kya gusalkhana banwa rahe ho? Unhone sabse pehle woh kaam kiya! Phir dusra kaam unhone gas-chulhe diye, ki woh pehle toh lakdi laye phir khana banaye? Phir unke account khulwaye… Phir unka reservation kiya (He is the biggest feminist in the world. The first thing he did after he came to power was to make toilets, and everyone else wondered what he was doing… then he gave them a gas oven so that the women would not have to cut the wood and then make food. Then he made them open bank accounts, then gave them reservations in politics).”

PM Modi is a ‘silent feminist’

She continued, “Aise anginat kaam… I don't want to make it preachy but mujhe lagta hain unse jyada bada feminist maine toh life main nahi dekha. Uske upar se kabhi ye cheez nahi dikhana ki haan hum bohot bade feminist hain. He is a silent feminist (There are so many things, he is truly the biggest feminist I have seen. Also he has never shown off that he has done these many things for women).”

Kangana Ranaut contested on BJP ticket and won the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the Mandi constituency. Kangana won in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 74,755 votes against her Congress rival, Vikramaditya Singh.

As far as her work in Bollywood is concerned, she was last seen in the film Emergency, which she also directed.