Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi twin in matching outfits as they jet off from airport, fans calls them 'well mannered'

Filmmaker Karan Johar was spotted with his children, Roohi and Yash, as they arrived at Mumbai airport on Monday to fly to an undisclosed destination. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video of Karan with his children as they entered the airport. His kids were twinning in matching printed sweatshirts and pants. All three of them were wearing comfortable clothes for the travel. Many fans reacted to the video. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna blushes after paparazzi call her beautiful as she catches early morning flight: 'I just woke up')

In the video, Karan walked along with Yash and Roohi, followed by their bodyguards. He held their hands while taking inside the airport. The twins wore matching outfits. Roohi wore a lavender full-sleeved top, with a rainbow-coloured flower print and pants. She also wore a pink face mask and blue shoes with pink laces, and carried a brown backpack. Yash, who sported a Gucci backpack, wore dark blue co-ords with white sneakers. His sweatshirt also had rainbow-coloured flower print.

Karan opted for black outfit for travel. He wore an oversized designer jacket, T-shirt, pants and shoes. He covered his mouth with black mask. He carried a red backpack with himself. He stopped to pose for paparazzi. His twins greeted the photographers as they did namaste to them. In the end, he held Roohi and Yash's hand and went inside the airport.

Reacting to the clip, one person commented, “Sweet children, god bless.” Another person wrote, “It’s fantastic how he has literally nurtured his kids well. It’s amazing to see they grew up so well mannered and sweet Karan you surly are a proud father.” Other person commented, “Cutiessss (red heart emoji).” “So cute,” wrote one.

Karan keeps sharing hilarious videos of his kids on social media handle from their daily lives with his fans. In some of them, Yash and Roohi are seen questioning Karan's fashion sense as well. He embraced fatherhood in February 2017.

Karan is gearing up for his directorial comeback with upcoming romantic comedy film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. It is slated to release in April 28, 2023. Recently, Karan wrapped the seventh season of his celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan, which was a hit among the audience. He was last seen while judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 with actors Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi.

