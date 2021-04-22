Karan Johar jokes that his twins enjoy watching him cook more than his cooking. Watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday gave a sneak peek of his experience as a celebrity guest on a cooking show, Star vs Food. He joined Lakhan Jethani, the head chef of a Japanese restaurant, to make Katsu Curry and Sushi.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a video clip in which he can be seen gathering ingredients for the dish, as his expressions range from excitement to exasperation. As the video proceeds, fans can see him frantically searching for turmeric in the kitchen store, chopping ginger, asking if it is soya sauce or petrol in a jerrycan, and saying, 'mujhe nahi karna yeh (I don't want to do this)'.

Sharing the clip he wrote, "I showed my kids this video and it gave me so much of joy to see their reaction. Turns out they enjoy watching me cook more than they enjoy my cooking, and that's one of the reasons I did this, because I knew it would make them happy. And right now in this world, seeing all the sad news and everything that's happening... We all need to find whatever that brings us joy, and I hope you find yours. Stay home, stay safe. Ps - This was shot sometime back, and I'm glad I got to sharpen my culinary skills well before the lockdown under the guidance of one of Mumbai's finest chefs - @samurai_cook. PPS - After @kareenakapoorkhan, I can't wait to see how @malaikaaroraofficial @arjunkapoor @pratikgandhiofficial fare donning that chef's hat on @discoveryplusIN's #StarVsFood."

Karan has revealed that he doesn't spend much time in the kitchen but tried making a cake at the start of the lockdown for his twins, Yash and Roohi. However, he forgot to add an essential ingredient - the baking powder.

The celebrity cooking show is being aired on Discovery+ and it features five Bollywood stars trying their hands at cooking, as they are guided by a master chef. In last week's episode, Kareena Kapoor was seen making pizza.

Also Read: Baby Hrithik Roshan features in mom Pinkie’s video to mark 50th wedding anniversary, Sussanne Khan has a special wish

Karan has been busy with numerous Dharma projects such as Netlfix's Ajeeb Dastaans and Searching for Sheela. Fans will also see the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON