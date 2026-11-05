Karan Johar raves about 'Ramayana', calls film a \"divine blessing\"

"RAMAYANA ….. a story immersed in our cultural veins… a story generations have grown up on… a story that is an embodiment of Values, traditions and pure humanity...

In a lengthy review of the film on Instagram, Johar said the film left him deeply impressed and congratulated producer Namit Malhotra, Tiwari, and the entire cast and crew for bringing the story to the screen in a grand manner.

Mumbai, Filmmaker Karan Johar has effusively praised Nitesh Tiwari's "Ramayana: Part 1", calling the cinematic adaptation of the epic "nothing short of a miracle".

What did Karan Johar say about Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram?

What did Karan Johar say about Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram?

You have read it, seen it, told it… and YET to be BLOWN away by its cinematic adaptation is no short of a Miracle!

"I salute, I applaud and I have the deepest respect for each and every team member of Ramayana…. All of us can dream it… they actually went out and achieved it!!!!", he said.

Johar Malhotra has inspired him to be brave and more audacious as a filmmaker.

"To @iamnamitmalhotra all I have to say is that you have deeply INSPIRED me to be brave, to be audacious and to stand for the most essential ingredient of a creator…. CONVICTION!!", he wrote.

He also lauded Tiwari for his craft and confidence in telling a simple story.

"@niteshtiwari22 … Sir… so much love and respect for your immaculate craft and solid confidence to tell a simple story so simply and yet soo solidly…. ", he wrote.

The "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" director also reserved special appreciation for Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram, describing it as the actor's most challenging role yet.

"Ranbir… to be able to make a country believe in you as a divine force of goodness and humanity without any bells and whistles … without frills and fancies takes immeasurable talent and you, my dearest friend, are a gifted artist and beyond….", he wrote.

"you are deeply MEDITATIVE in your portrayal of Shri Ram… your eyes do all the heavy lifting… It's your most challenging role ever, and you have mega succeeded with divine PERFECTION….", he added.

The filmmaker called Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Sita as "sublime".

"Sai... you are divine, sublime and so so beautifully convincing in your portrayal of Sita Ma... @saipallavi.senthamarai .... The agency of the portrayal is so heartening and you made me believe in the power of your sacrifice and unconditional love ... so brilliant!", he wrote.

Calling Yash's portrayal of Ravana "mesmerising" and "powerful", Johar said the actor commanded attention every time he appeared on screen.

"Each and every time you appear on screen you command attention and applause .... Mega stardom is just in your DNA!!!!", he wrote.

He also singled out the sequence depicting Ravana and his multiple inner voices as outstanding.

"Special mention to the applaudable sequence of Ravana and his multiple inner voices …. Outstanding!" he wrote.

Johar also appreciated Ravie Dubey's portrayal of Laxman.

"Ravi Dubey is so BRILLIANT as LAXMAN! The depiction of a loyal and loving brother is so heartening and your goodness moved me and made me smile wide…. ", he wrote.

He concluded his review by congratulating the entire cast and crew of Ramayana, encouraging audiences to watch the film with their families.

"To every actor … to every technician… to each and every team member of this EPIC!!! Huge congratulations !!!! Am an inspired filmmaker and a proud Indian cinegoer today… GO WATCH this divine blessing of a film with your families as soon as you can", he wrote.

"Ramayana" is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the revered Indian epic, which released in theatres on Thursday. The film's score is composed by Oscar winners Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman.

The second part is scheduled for release in 2028.

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