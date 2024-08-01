Kartik Aaryan kept his first film a secret from many till the trailer released: ‘I was skeptical’

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently opened up about the proudest moment of his life. While talking to Showsha, the actor claimed that he felt like he ‘won a medal’ when he landed his first film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, in 2011. (Also Read: Kartik Aaryan sends best wishes to athletes representing India at Olympics 2024: ‘Make us proud’) Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in the sports drama Chandu Champion.

‘No one but my family knew’

Kartik said it was a ‘big deal’ when his first film finally went on-floors, stating, “When I first got the contract for Pyaar Ka Punchnama, it was a big deal to me to finally land a film. I felt like I won a medal because I struggled for it for long. It was a film that was finally going on-floors.”

When asked why he felt so relieved about that, he stated that he had lost one or two films before that despite landing auditions. He said, “Before that I got films but it didn’t work out. No one but my family knew I was shooting for the film, because I was still sceptical. I finally told other people when the film’s trailer released.”

Kartik’s first salary

On Raj Shamani’s podcast in June, Kartik clarified that he wasn’t paid ₹1 crore for his first film. “Pyaar Ka Punchnama wasn’t ₹1 crore. It was ₹70,000. It’s all instinct, and it’s your choices that help you shoot up through the ranks,” he said, adding, “I didn’t make that much even for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, I started making money only after it.”

Stating that he’s now making ₹40 crore, he added, “Those days, I used to worry a lot about TDS. The tax would already be deducted from my paychecks. I made ₹63,000 for Pyaar Ka Punchnama after taxes. TDS used to really worry me. I remember making ₹1,500 for my first ad, and ₹70,000 for the first film. And now, I’ve climbed up to this number.”

Kartik was last seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama Chandu Champion, he will soon be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.