Kartik Aaryan would love to star in Virat Kohli biopic. Here’s what he said

It’s the season of cricket biopics in Bollywood and if Kartik Aaryan has his way, there may soon be another in the pipeline. In a recent interview, he responded to a fan query saying he would love to do a Virat Kohli biopic.

Kartik Aaryan is riding high on the success of his last release Dhamaka and 2022 will see him in a number of other films, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, and Shehzada. But if his response in a recent interview is anything to go by, it seems Kartik is keen to try his hand in a new genre - cricket biopics.

In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik was fielding some questions from fans when one of them asked which cricketer’s biopic he would like to act in. Kartik, who gave it a thought saying “If I'd love to do a biopic…", replied: "Virat Kohli!” Virat - the Indian captain in Tests - is one of the most successful and popular cricketers in the world today and is widely considered one of the greatest ever.

Recently, Kartik had shared pictures of himself on set in cricket gear, giving rise to speculations that the actor was part of a cricket-based film. As discussions raged on whether he was playing an actual cricketer or doing a fictitious story, it emerged that the look wasn’t for a film but for an ad.

There has been a spate of cricket-based films in Bollywood of late. Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey is the next in line, which is the remake of a Telugu film of the same name starring Nani. Two other biopics--both based on female Indian cricket legends--are also in the works. Shabash Mithu, based on Mithali Raj, stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead and will release on February 4. Chakda Xpress, which tells the story of Jhulan Goswami, stars Anushka Sharma in the lead role and will release on Netflix.

