Kartik Aaryan's relatives among deceased in Ghatkopar hoarding tragedy; actor attends funeral

In a tragic turn of events, the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse in Mumbai has claimed the lives of Kartik Aaryan's relatives. Among the 16 deceased were the actor's maternal uncle and aunt, identified as retired Air Traffic Control (ATC) officer Manoj Chansoria and his wife Anita Chansoria. (Also read: Mumbai hoarding collapse: Vijay Varma reacts, Soni Razdan says BMC 'discovers illegal billboards' only after a disaster) Kartik Aaryan lost two relatives in Ghatkopar Mumbai hoarding tragedy.

Retired ATC manager Manoj Chansoria, 60, and his wife Anita, 59, were in their car when the massive hoarding in Ghatkopar collapsed on a petrol pump. The couple was among the 90 others trapped under the illegal hoarding, which fell on the petrol pump amid heavy dust storms in Mumbai.

Their bodies discovered on Thursday

The couple, who resided in Jabalpur near Mariam Chowk, were found three days after the incident, trapped in their car. The exact time and cause of their deaths remain undetermined.

According to a report by Indian Express, Kartik, who was busy with work on his next release Chandu Champion, took out time and attended the funeral of the relatives. He joined the last rites along with his family in Sahar Cremation Ground, mourning the loss of his loved ones in this accident.

It is believed that Manoj and Anita were in Mumbai to complete paperwork for their visas to visit their son Yash in the United States. On Monday afternoon, Yash lost contact with his parents. As per the Indian Express report, “Their son had been trying to contact them since 5 pm on May 13. Unable to reach Manoj and with Anita not answering her phone, he contacted his father’s colleagues for help”.

After several hours of searching, their bodies were found trapped beneath the collapsed hoarding.

About the incident

A giant hoarding in Mumbai's Ghatkopar collapsed on Monday evening, resulting in the death of at least 16 people. The hoarding collapsed after being hit by a short spell of unseasonal rain and gusty winds.

The massive billboard fell on a busy petrol pump, trapping close to 100 people under it. The incident left 74 injured. On Thursday, the Mumbai Police arrested Bhavesh Bhinde, director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd, the advertising agency that owns that billboard that collapsed. The company had applied to the Limca Book of Records to declare it as the largest commercial hoarding in India.