Kathak dancer Soni Chaurasia to roller-skate her way to Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Kathak dancer and world record holder Soni Chaurasia will roller skate her way to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony which will be held on January 22. HT Image

While speaking to ANI, Soni said, " On 17th January, when Ganesh Puja will begin in the Ram temple, I will begin my spiritual journey from Kashi Vishwanath Dham to Ayodhya Dham, and I will request people to celebrate Diwali on the 22nd. The total journey is 228km long and my first halt will be in Jaunpur after 70km. On 18 January I'll be in Sultanpur, and on the 19th I will reach Ayodhya. On 20th January I will reach Ayodhya Dham because according to protocol, all invitees need to be in the temple premises during rituals."

Preparations for the occasion are underway, with many prominent luminaries invited. It is expected to be a prestigious meeting of political leaders, athletes, and celebrities, among others. Celebrities such as megastar Rajinikanth, star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, along with his son Tiger Shroff and many more actors already have been invited.

Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda have also received the invitation for the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on Tuesday, a week before the main ceremony. General secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai said Ram temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started an 11-day special ritual in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala at the temple at Ayodhya. (ANI)