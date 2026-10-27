Keerthy Suresh says ‘financial stability went for a toss’ during career lull even after Mahanati's success

Keerthy Suresh is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Akka, co-starring Radhika Apte. In a recent interaction, the actor spoke about the career lull she faced after Mahanati (2018), the biopic on late actor Savitri. Although she won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film, she did not receive any new projects for six months after its release. Keerthy Suresh will next be seen in Akka with Radhika Apte.

‘My financial stability was going for a toss’ Speaking to News18, Keerthy recalled that she did not view the break as something unpleasant but was happy to have some time off after shooting back-to-back films. However, she soon realised that her financial stability was taking a hit as new projects stopped coming her way.

“First of all, I needed a break at that time because I was working back-to-back. In a way, I was happy until I realised that my financial stability was going for a toss. But in those six months, I started doing nicer things.”