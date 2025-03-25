‘KKHH is a vulgar title’; Why Javed Akhtar refused to write for Kjo's debut film, recalls lyricist Sameer Anjaan

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a cult classic. When Shah Rukh Khan spread his arms and sang, 'Tum paas aaye, yun muskuraye,' a generation got its new love anthem. The credit goes to the lyricist Sameer Anjaan's simple, soulful poetry that tugged the strings of our hearts then and continues to do so even today. However, it wasn't an easy journey for Sameer, especially, when he was filling in the shoes of Bollywood's legendary poet Javed Akhtar. Sameer recalls that Javed Sahab rejected to write for Karan Johar's debut film because of its ‘vulgar’ title

Sameer recalls that Javed Sahab rejected to write for Karan Johar's debut film because of its ‘vulgar’ title. And he was brought in to give a young and fresh vibe to the movie. In a recent interview with Lallantop, the lyricist opened up about his experience and revealed that he didn't find the title problematic. (Also read: Karan Johar says Adolescence is a wake-up call to parents raising kids in times of social media: ‘It broke me’)

Javed Akhtar asked Karan Johar to change the title

In a candid chat, Sameer said, "Javed sahab was supposed to write the songs for this film. However, he quit the movie because he didn’t like the title of the film. He asked Karan Johar to change the title and then only he would work on it, because he liked the story but didn’t like the title at all."

A member of the audience asked, when a big name like Javed Akhtar opined that the title had a double meaning, how did he react? " I never found any vulgarity in it. Main young tha aur mujhe usme kuch vulgar laga hi nahi. Mujhe baad me pta laga ki Javed Saab ka ye khayal tha ki, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai koi title hai?’ Jab mai likhne baitha, tab mai young tha, aur uss pyaar ke ehsaas mai dooba hua tha, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai kab hota hai? Jab aap pyaar mein hote hain (I was young and I didn't find anything vulgar in the title. I got to know that Javed Sahab didn't approve of the title much later. When I started writing, I was imagining how does one feel when they are in love)," Sameer said.

"I believed that if the director has kept this name, then he must have thought it through and there must be some story behind,” he added.

Karan wanted Sameer's original style

However, Javed Sahab did have an impact on Sameer. When the lyricist went into the process of writing, he wanted to impress Karan Johar, ironically in Javed Akhtar's style of poetry. Karan was quick to correct Sameer and asked him to include his original style of simplicity and freshness.

"When I was offered to write the songs, I thought that because this film went to Javed sahab first, I should add in some shayari so that Karan is impressed. However, as soon as I narrated a paragraph, he got angry suddenly, I got the opposite reaction,” he said.

He continued, “He said that I called you because you are young and this is a story of college-going students, I want the style that you write, absolutely simple. He didn’t want shayari at all. When I went with the second attempt, I told him that this is looking very simple, whether people would like it or not. Karan was confident and he reassured that I shouldn’t stress. He got what he wanted, there is no need to make it good, better, best.”

About Sameer Anjaan

Sameer Anjaan has penned songs for films like, Saajan, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Raja Hindustani, Anjaam, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Fiza, Dhadkan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Devdas, Raaz, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Ishq Vishk, Dil Maange More, Tere Naam, Asambhav, Fida, No Entry, Aksar, Dhoom 2, Saawariya, Race, Damadamm!, Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Balmaa, and more. He holds a Guinness World Record for writing the most number of songs.