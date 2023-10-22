Koffee with Karan 8: Ranveer Singh reveals he was secretly engaged to Deepika Padukone in 2015. Watch leaked promo

Ranveer calls Karan ‘tharki uncle’

In the leaked promo that's floating on X (formerly Twitter), Karan is seen shunning all his signature colours for a good ol' black suit as he welcomes “Bollywood royalty” Deepika and Ranveer for the first time on the Koffee couch. As the two actors sit close to each other, twinning in black, Karan calls them “smoking hot." Ranveer responds hilariously, “Thanks tharki (desperate) uncle.”

Ranveer reveals secret engagement with Deepika

Karan asks in surprise whether Ranveer was actually engaged to Deepika back in 2015, three years before they tied the knot in an intimate wedding at Lake Como, Italy. Ranveer nods and says, “2015, I suppose.” He adds that he proposed to Deepika then because he didn't want to risk anyone else doing the same. The couple is all set to show their wedding footage for the first time in the episode as well.

Deepika says she's married to Rocky Randhawa

When Karan asks Deepika in the infamous Rapid Fire round if she'd ever date Rocky Randhawa, the desi, flamboyant character from West Delhi that Ranveer plays in Karan's latest directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Deepika replies that she's married to Rocky Randhawa, suggesting how close Ranveer's character is to his real-life persona.

Deepika says her best chemistry is with Hrithik

In the Rapid Fire, when Karan asks Deepika who she has the best chemistry with, besides Ranveer, she says, “With Hrithik, which everyone is going to see.” Her response takes both Karan and Ranveer by surprise. Deepika will be seen paired with Hrithik in Sidharth Anand's action film Fighter, which is slated to release on January 25, 2024.

Deepika will also be seen in Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again. Ranveer will be seen in Don 3.

