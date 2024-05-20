Lok Sabha 2024: Ranbir Kapoor casts his vote in Mumbai
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor braved the heat and stepped outside to exercise his right to vote in Mumbai on Monday.
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor went for a solo outing, sans his wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha, to cast vote in the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai on Monday. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Suhana bring AbRam to polling booth in Mumbai. Watch)
Out to vote
The actor was spotted in high spirits at the polling booth in Mumbai. In fact, he was spotted waiting patiently in a queue at a polling station in Mumbai to cast his vote. He was joined by veteran actor Pran at the booth.
A video of the moment has emerged online, which also shows people around him getting excited after spotting the Bollywood actor in the same queue, and some people whispering into each other’s ears.
In one video, he is seen shaking hands with a police officer deployed at the booth. He was spotted alone at the polling booth, without his wife, daughter or mother Neetu Kapoor.
The actor kept things simple for the outing. He teamed up a white shirt with blue jeans. He smiled and flaunted his inked finger while posing for the photographers outside the polling station. However, he didn’t give a byte to the paps, and straight went to his car.
The Lok Sabha polls are being conducted in seven phases, with vote counting scheduled to be held on June 4. The fifth phase is underway in Mumbai.
Ranbir’s work slate
At the moment, the actor is busy working on Ramayana. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Ramayana stars Ranbir as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara. However, an official announcement regarding the film is still awaited.
It is believed that Ranbir will begin the prep for Love And War in the second half of August or early September. The shoot of the first part of the Ramayana trilogy is expected to wrap up by November. He was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.
