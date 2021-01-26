IND USA
Actor Luv Sinha has been a part of the films Sadiyaan and Paltan.
bollywood

Luv Sinha: Wouldn’t call my film journey easy, never asked my father to call anyone

Son of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha and brother of Sonakshi Sinha, actor Luv Sinha says his journey has been his own, and he didn’t use his connections to further his career.
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:06 PM IST

Luv Sinha started his Bollywood career in 2010 with Sadiyaan, and it took him eight years to do another film, Paltan. Ask him the reason for not taking up more projects after his debut, and he is more than forthcoming about what transpired.

“I wouldn’t say not taking up more films was conscious. What happened initially was there was a perception. Again, I’m not the first actor whose debut film didn’t work. What happens is the way you’re projected as well as the box-office fate of a film, they make a difference. It took a while for me to break that perception,” he tells us.

Paltan was a war drama, which even though didn’t manage to rake in the moolah, did get him noticed, according to Sinha.

“That film changed things a bit. After that, I’ve been meeting people and working towards lining up the right project. I think it should all fall into place. Last year, things were supposed to start again, but we all got thrown off track. I wouldn’t call my journey easy, even though I belong to one of the known film families, it’s not been easy for me,” admits the 37-year-old.

Son of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha and brother of Sonakshi Sinha, currently the actor has a confirmed project in hand, and on the verge of signing more. He adds that his connections never helped him in his film career. “I have done it all on my own, and never asked my father to call anyone or put in a word for me anywhere,” he says.

He lists the kind of roles that he really wants to do. “The thing with me is I’d want to play a character like Shah Rukh Khan played in Baazigar (1993), or something like Emraan Hashmi in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010). Even a film like War (2019), a spy drama thriller or a courtroom drama. These roles, I believe, will be good opportunities to prove myself, that’s what I’m working towards right now,” Sinha signs off.

