‘Don’t know if I’ll be here tomorrow’: Nana Patekar's final public appearance was just 4 days before cardiac arrest, spoke about mortality

The veteran actor, who died at 75, had attended the Samraat Club International installation ceremony in Dona Paula on October 4. Dressed in a white kurta and scarf, he addressed the gathering and spoke about former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, whom he remembered as a close friend. His comments about how little time any person is guaranteed now carry a different weight following his death.

Doctors attempted to revive him for around 45 minutes, but the actor could not be saved. He was declared dead at approximately 5:10 am. Dr Salkar said the actor remained in asystole, meaning there was no electrical activity in the heart, throughout the resuscitation efforts. A medico-legal case has been registered and authorities are expected to conduct a post-mortem examination. Just days before his death, Nana Patekar spoke publicly in Goa about life, mortality and whether he was doing enough with the time he had.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died in the early hours of Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Goa residence. According to Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Department of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, the actor was found unconscious at his apartment and was rushed to a private medical facility.

Speaking at the event, he said, “Pramod Sawant is the Chief Minister of Goa. During your father's time, Manohar Parrikar was my friend. I was proud to call him my friend. He was younger than me, but his stature was such that you had to look up to him. It is unfortunate, but we were lucky that such a person was born among us and that he chose to do what he did. He had taken up a mission. There are so many people who dedicate themselves to a cause. How great is it that, within such a short life, someone can accomplish so much? He would even take a gas cylinder and go there, and then go back to that bridge and do what had to be done. You need to have that kind of passion and determination.”

He added, “We all have to go someday. I don't know whether I will be here tomorrow or not. Every person's life will eventually reach that point. But before that happens, I have to ask myself: am I able to do what I want to do?”

Nana went on to speak about his own responsibilities and whether a person's world should remain limited to their family and immediate surroundings. He also spoke about political views, protest and the need to disagree without losing basic decency.

“I have to ask myself whether I have tried. If my world is limited to my children, my wife and my home, then what is my purpose? I have to give something back here, don't I? I like some of Narendra Modi's ideas and I don't like some of them. We should learn to say that. He does not always get everything wrong. What is a protest ultimately? It is when something does not feel right to us, when something is not happening the way it should. Even a small child cries when it is hungry. That is its way of protesting. The definition of protest should change with age, shouldn't it? If I don't like something, I must speak about it. But there is a way of speaking. If I have something to say about you, I will never use filthy, abusive or offensive words against anyone. Don't speak in public with anger and abuse. Among friends, we may fight, grab each other and say things to one another, but that should remain between us. When we speak publicly, there has to be some basic decency. That has to be maintained, otherwise there is no meaning to it,” he said.