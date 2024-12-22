Mandira Bedi 'put down her head and cried’ after ‘disrespect’ shown by cricket legends when she hosted 2003 World Cup

What Mandira said

During the conversation, Mandira began: "Now, there is space for a woman in cricket or sports telecasts everywhere. But when you are the first one to do it, people look at you with a magnifying glass. They scrutinise you, they have comments about you, and they tell you that you don’t belong there. ‘What the hell is she doing? Why is she discussing cricket?' But, the channel got me on board to ask the questions (on the common person’s mind). They wanted to get new viewers, and that’s what they got me on board for. It was a hard one to begin with, because there was very little acceptance. When you are sitting on a panel and talking to legends, it’s another different language. It’s one thing when you are sitting on the couch and watching a cricket match while discussing it, but with the cameras on you here, you have to speak their language.”

‘I would put my head down and cry’

She added, “One week went by with absolute hesitation, fumbles and mistakes. At the end of every show, I would put my head down and cry. The legends on either side of me, I would ask them questions, and they just stared at me. They turned to the camera and answered whatever the hell they wanted to answer, nothing connected to my question, because my question was obviously not relevant or important enough for them. It was very unnerving. I felt disrespected. That's how the first week went.”

Mandira added that after the first week, a turning point occurred, and she flipped a switch. She went for it more confidently and would compel the people to answer live. Mandira also added that the only legend who was respectful to her was former Indian captain and Kareena Kapoor's father-in-law, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi .