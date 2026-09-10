Mirzapur The Movie cast hops on 80s AI pic trend, serving ‘bhaukal’ in retro avatars. Who's your favourite?

PVR Cinemas took to Instagram and shared AI pictures of the Mirzapur The Movie cast in the 80s. AI imagined Pankaj Tripathi ’s character, Kaleen Bhaiya, wearing a brown trouser suit along with a gold chain. Divyenndu’s Munna Bhaiya showed off his swag with sunglasses, a shirt and a jacket. Ali Fazal ’s Guddu Pandit rocked a denim jacket while striking an action pose. Jitendra Kumar’s Bablu Pandit looked like the OG chocolate boy, wearing a colourful shirt with a denim jacket.

Mirzapur The Movie’s bhaukaal is clearly showing at the box office. The film has continued its strong run and has now crossed the ₹190 crore mark worldwide. Amid its success, PVR has joined the viral 80s AI trend, giving fans a glimpse of what the Mirzapur cast could have looked like if they had been stars of that era.

The AI images imagined Mirzapur’s leading ladies, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi, in pink outfits with big, voluminous curls. The last slide featured Ravi Kishan in an 80s-inspired retro avatar. Sharing the pictures, PVR Cinemas wrote, "Serving Mirzapur’s bhaukaal with some serious 80s retro energy!" Fans were quick to pick their favourites. One of them commented, "Munna bhai on top." Another commented, "Ravi Kishan is Ravi Kishan only; even if he is from dinosaur era no AI can change him." Another comment read, "Guddu bhaiya looks fire."

How did Mirzapur The Movie perform compared to other recent Bollywood hits at the box office?

How did Mirzapur The Movie perform compared to other recent Bollywood hits at the box office?

Mirzapur The Movie brings the much-loved crime saga from the OTT screen to the big screen, taking the story and its iconic characters into a larger, more cinematic world. The film continues the franchise’s tale of power, revenge, rivalry and survival, with the battle for control at the heart of the narrative. Helmed by Gurmeet Singh and backed by Excel Entertainment, the film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Ravi Kishan.

The film received a largely positive response from audiences and surpassed the opening-day hauls of blockbusters such as Saiyaara, Awarapan 2 and others, collecting ₹25 crore on Day 1. In six days, the film has collected ₹137 crore at the domestic box office and ₹193 crore worldwide. The film is so far the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026.

Divyenndu expressed his happiness over the film’s success and thanked the fans. He wrote, "Family hain aap log hamari.. aur aapne saabit kar diya!! Mirzapur family ki taraf se Dhanyawaad (You guys are our family and you proved it. Thanks from Mirzapur family)."