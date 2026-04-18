Mumtaz recalls final moments with Asha Bhosle in emotional video from her funeral: ‘She looked so lovely’

On Friday, Mumtaz took to Instagram and shared a video from Asha Bhosle’s funeral. In the clip, she is seen looking at the late singer and saying, “Kitni pyaari lag rahi hai (She looks so lovely).” She then asks the videographer to come closer and capture the moment, calling it “yadgaari” (something worth remembering).

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on April 12 after suffering from multiple organ failure. Her funeral was held on April 13, and actor Mumtaz has now shared an emotional video from the ceremony, offering a glimpse into her bond with the late singer.

She captioned the video, “Not every relationship, not every love, is meant for the world to witness. Some bonds live quietly within the heart—where only you truly understand the depth of longing and the weight of grief for those you love. #ashabhosle ji, you will be missed.”

Earlier, Mumtaz had also penned a heartfelt tribute while sharing a video of them dancing together. She wrote, “Today, I feel a deep sense of loss. Asha Bhosle ji was not just a legendary voice, she was the soul behind so many of my most cherished on-screen moments. Her songs gave life, charm and emotion to my performances in a way that words can never fully express. Working with her voice was truly a blessing. She had a magic that made every song unforgettable. I will always remain grateful for the melodies she gifted me and the industry. Her voice will live on forever in our hearts. May her soul rest in peace.”

Asha Bhosle’s death On April 11, Asha Bhosle was hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai due to exhaustion and a chest infection. She passed away the following day due to multiple organ failure. Her son, Anand Bhosle, performed the last rites at Shivaji Park Crematorium. She was laid to rest on April 13 with full state honours. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Vidya Balan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal, attended the funeral to pay their last respects.

Singers like Shreya Ghoshal and Karan Aujla paid tribute to Asha Bhosle during their recent concerts. Farhan Akhtar also honoured her by performing her iconic song Dum Maaro Dum during a concert at a university in Jalandhar, Punjab.

PM Modi also mourned the death of the legendary singer and wrote on X, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance. I’ll always cherish the interactions I’ve had with her."