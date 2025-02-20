Nadaaniyan: Karan Johar's love for self-referencing won't end, brings back Ms Braganza to promote Khushi-Ibrahim's film

Netflix has released a new promo for Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan's movie, Nadaaniyan. This time, it reveals the release date of the movie too, March 7. The movie is produced by Karan Johar, whose own film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, serves as the template for this promo.(Also read: Reddit cringes hard at Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's promo video for Nadaaniyan: 'The bar keeps getting lower') Khushi Kapoor, Archana Puran Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan in a scene from the promotional video.

KKHH deja vu

The promo is set just like the classroom scene from the 1998 hit starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. Ms Braganza, played by Archana Puran Singh, returns almost 27 years later to take another class Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. Pia (Khushi) is confused like Anjali when the teacher asks her ‘what is love’ but suave Arjun (Ibrahim) takes over with a slight twist to Rahul ‘pyaar dosti hai’ line. “Pyaar ek arrangement hai,” he says.

Pia is impressed by Arjun's pretend-love and instantly transfers him ₹25000. She teases that to know more about it, fans would have to watch the film next month on Netflix.

This is not the first time Karan's films have referenced Karan's films. There were Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham references in his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, he recreated the Shah Rukh-Kajol rain scene, among other references. In his Lust Stories segment, Kiara Advani's character climax as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham title track plays on.

About Nadaaniyan

The streamer shared the news in a post on Instagram along with a promotional video.

"Kuch Kuch Hota Hai aisi Nadaaniyan dekh kar. Watch 'Nadaaniyan', out 7 March, only on Netflix," Netflix said. In the movie, Ibrahim essays the role of Arjun Mehta and Khushi stars as Pia Jai Singh. Directed by Shauna Gautam, "Nadaaniyan" follows a South Delhi diva, a middle-class overachiever boy, and one outrageous plan.

"Hire him as her fake boyfriend to save her squad. But when real feelings crash their party, can they handle the mess of falling in love?" read the official synopsis of the film. The film's cast also includes Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj. Johar serves as a producer alongside Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.